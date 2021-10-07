Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ingevity worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.