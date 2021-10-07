Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,946 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Parsons worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $75,889,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 375,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

