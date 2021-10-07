Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,749 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Gentherm worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 34.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gentherm by 15.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $227,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.