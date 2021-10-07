Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,764 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 157,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.