Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,052 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

