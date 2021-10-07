Deutsche Bank AG Takes $5.29 Million Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Latch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Latch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

