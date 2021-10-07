Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.45% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.