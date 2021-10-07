Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY remained flat at $$14.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.