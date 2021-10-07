Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.98

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €142.98 ($168.21) and traded as low as €141.25 ($166.18). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €143.25 ($168.53), with a volume of 321,951 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB1 shares. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €144.61 and its 200-day moving average is €142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

