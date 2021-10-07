Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.41 ($8.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR LHA opened at €5.85 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

