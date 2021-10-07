Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.18 ($62.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.06 and a 200-day moving average of €54.77. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

