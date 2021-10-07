Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €1.14 ($1.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €53.18 ($62.56). 2,796,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

