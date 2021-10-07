Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 47,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

