Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Shares of DPSGY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 47,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.