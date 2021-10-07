Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $75,145.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00005851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00378168 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

