Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 484,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,524. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

