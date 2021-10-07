DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 3.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.20. 4,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,608. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.50 and a 200-day moving average of $441.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.