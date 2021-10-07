dForce One Day Volume Reaches $8.53 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

