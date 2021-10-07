Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 419,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.