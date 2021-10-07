Diamond (DMD) Price Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $27,457.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001871 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,634,371 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

