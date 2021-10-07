Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

