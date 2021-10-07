Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 365.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

