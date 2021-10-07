Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Down 3.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 8,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,180,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $401,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.