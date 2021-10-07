Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Down 3.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 8,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,180,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $401,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

