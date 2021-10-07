DIGG (DIGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $294,719.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $49,911.34 or 0.92290947 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $25.15 million and $294,719.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

