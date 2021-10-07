DIGG (DIGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $294,719.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $49,911.34 or 0.92290947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $294,719.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

