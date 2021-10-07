DIGG (DIGG) One Day Volume Tops $280,623.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $24.37 million and $280,623.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $48,372.80 or 0.89250015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.