DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.52. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 45,805 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.