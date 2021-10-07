DigitalBridge Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,595 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.