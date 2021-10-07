Digitalcoin Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $327,417.15 and approximately $970.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,083.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.67 or 0.06674277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.00332438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.96 or 0.01135213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00100744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00515994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00351652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00331078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,839,231 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

