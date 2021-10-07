Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $6,466.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $57.51 or 0.00106171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

