Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 196,509 shares.The stock last traded at $34.15 and had previously closed at $33.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

