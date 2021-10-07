Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $75.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00101369 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.