Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 87,148 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Omnicom Group worth $152,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

