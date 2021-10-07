Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 341,752 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $148,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

HP opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

