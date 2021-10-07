Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Lululemon Athletica worth $149,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU opened at $398.13 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.57. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

