Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Cardinal Health worth $148,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.