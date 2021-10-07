Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $146.59 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.63% of Graphic Packaging worth $146,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

