Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.62 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Infosys worth $148,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 44.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Infosys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.