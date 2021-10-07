Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.40 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of NRG Energy worth $151,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

