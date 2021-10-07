Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $152.21 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.74% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $152,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

