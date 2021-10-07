Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $153.98 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.78% of Hub Group worth $153,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.