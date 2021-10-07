Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.77 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $154,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $117.66 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

