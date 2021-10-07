Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.57% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $148,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

