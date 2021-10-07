Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of W.W. Grainger worth $156,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,952,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $409.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

