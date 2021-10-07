Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Gentex worth $147,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

