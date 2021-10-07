Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.77% of KBR worth $148,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 489,202 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

