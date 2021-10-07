Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,105 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Assurant worth $155,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

