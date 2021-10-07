Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,469 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Avery Dennison worth $150,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY opened at $210.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.