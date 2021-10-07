Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 420,480 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of NIO worth $156,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 201.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 640,965 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 493,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 283.3% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.