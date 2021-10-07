Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,840 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.04% of NetScout Systems worth $148,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

