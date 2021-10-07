Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 70,102 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $147,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $153.65 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

